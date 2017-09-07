loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 435i M Sport 2dr [Professional Media]

Compare this car
£24,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435i M Sport 2dr [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 30470 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Mineral Grey metallic

Accessories

Professional Navigation System,M Braking System,19'' M Double-Spoke Alloy Wheels,Harman/Kardon Loudspeaker System,Adaptive M Sport Suspension,Brushed Aluminium Trim,High-gloss Black Interior Trim Finisher,Front Driver and Passenger Lumbar support.,High-beam Assistant,Adaptive Headlights,Front Electric Seats with Driver Memory,Park Distance Control Front and Rear,Front Seat Heating,Xenon Headlights,Cruise control with Brake Function,DAB Digital Radio

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313038
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    30470 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Sytner Cardiff BMW
Cardiff, CF105RS, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed