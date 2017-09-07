BMW 4 SERIES 435i M Sport 2dr [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435i M Sport 2dr [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 30470 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Mineral Grey metallic
Professional Navigation System,M Braking System,19'' M Double-Spoke Alloy Wheels,Harman/Kardon Loudspeaker System,Adaptive M Sport Suspension,Brushed Aluminium Trim,High-gloss Black Interior Trim Finisher,Front Driver and Passenger Lumbar support.,High-beam Assistant,Adaptive Headlights,Front Electric Seats with Driver Memory,Park Distance Control Front and Rear,Front Seat Heating,Xenon Headlights,Cruise control with Brake Function,DAB Digital Radio
Sytner Cardiff BMW
Cardiff, CF105RS, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
