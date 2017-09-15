loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 435i M Sport 2dr Auto

£30,000
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435i M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14716 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Alpine White

Sport automatic transmission,High-gloss Black interior trim finisher,Convertible Comfort package,M Sport Plus package

  • Ad ID
    325907
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14716 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Sytner Leicester BMW
Leicester, LE191UY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

