BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15051 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
Black Sapphire metallic paint, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Split-folding rear seats, Extended storage, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Interior comfort package, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, 29,995
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016