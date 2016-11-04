loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport Convertible Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport Convertible Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Black Sapphire metallic paint, Upgrades - 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels, Exterior parts in body colour, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, M Sport Package. 4 seats, &&& PLEASE CALL US & ASK FOR A VIDEO ON THIS CAR AND GET A FULL TANK OF FUEL ON COLLECTION &&&, 25,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417466
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£25,990

BMW Crewe
Crewe, CW16XH, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!