BMW 4 SERIES 435D XDRIVE M SPORT Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435D XDRIVE M SPORT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25858 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Pollen Filter Metallic Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413372
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25858 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£24,995

Farnborough BMW
Farnborough, GU146TL, Hampshire
United Kingdom

