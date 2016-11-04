loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25500 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Brass Metallic

3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS(Anti-Lock Brakes), Alarm, Audio remote control, Auxiliary input socket, Body coloured bumpers, Climate control, Curtain airbags, Digital radio, Drivers airbag, DVD, Electric door mirrors, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, ESP, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Front parking sensor, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seat, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Isofix child seat anchor points, Media storage, Mobile phone App interface, Navigation system, Passenger airbag, Radio/CD, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Rear parking sensor, Remote central locking, Reverse parking aid, Service indicator, Side airbags, Sports seats, Steering wheel mounted controls, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control, Trip computer, Tyre pressure monitor

  • Ad ID
    407862
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£29,998

Harry Fairbairn BMW (Glasgow)
G466JB
United Kingdom

