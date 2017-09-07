BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Estoril Blue
Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, 19" Alloys, M Sport Plus Package, Innovation package, M Sport Pack, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, DAB Digital Radio, Loudspeaker System - BMW Business, WiFi Hotspot, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Park Distance Control, Driving Assistant, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Sun Protection Glass, ''We Can Guarentee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND,
United Kingdom
