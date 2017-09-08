loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

£30,827
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19223 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Tanzanite Blue

Accessories

Navigation System Professional, Full Leather, Alloy Wheels 19", M Sport Plus Package, Head Up Display, Adaptive Headlights, Surround View, Reversing Assist Camera, High Beam Assist, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Comfort Access, M Sport Braking System, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), Heated Front Seats, Front Sport Seats, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Automatic Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Headlamp Wash, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Xenon Lights, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Extended Interior Light Package, DAB Digital Radio, BMW Loudspeaker System, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, ''BMW Service Package Inclusive", ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315650
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19223 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Stratstone BMW Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24SR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

