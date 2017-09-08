BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19223 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Tanzanite Blue
Navigation System Professional, Full Leather, Alloy Wheels 19", M Sport Plus Package, Head Up Display, Adaptive Headlights, Surround View, Reversing Assist Camera, High Beam Assist, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Comfort Access, M Sport Braking System, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), Heated Front Seats, Front Sport Seats, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Automatic Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Headlamp Wash, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Xenon Lights, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Extended Interior Light Package, DAB Digital Radio, BMW Loudspeaker System, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, ''BMW Service Package Inclusive", ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone BMW Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24SR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...