BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

£32,300
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8118 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Mineral Grey Metallic

Accessories

M-Sport Plus Package,Navigation System - Professional,19-Inch M Double Spoke Alloys Style 442M,Reversing Assist Camera,Anthracite Fineline Wood Int. Trim,Leather Instrument Panel,Extended Storage,M-Sport Braking System,Xenon Headlamps,Sun Protection Glass,Loudspeaker System - Harman Kardon,Bluetooth Hands Free Facility,Park Distance Control Front & Rear,Electric Front Seats & Driver Memory,Front Seat Heating

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329563
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8118 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Sytner Coventry BMW
Coventry, CV58NA, West Midlands
United Kingdom

