BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18250 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
Media pack - Professional - 4 Series, 19" alloys, Bluetooth and USB, Cruise control, Alarm, Body coloured bumpers, Climate control, Curtain airbags, ESP, Front fog lights, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Sports seats, Traction control, Trip computer
Harry Fairbairn BMW (Irvine)
KA128BZ,
United Kingdom
