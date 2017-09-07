BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Snapper Rocks Blue
Black Dakota Leather, Navigation System Professional, 19" Alloys, Automatic Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, M Sport Plus Package, Innovation package, Driver Comfort Package, Reversing Assist Camera, Comfort Access, Front Centre Armrest, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Split Folding Rear Seats, Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Sun Protection Glass, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Headlamp Wash, Head Up Display, DAB Digital Radio, BMW Loudspeaker System, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M Sport Steering Wheel, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND,
United Kingdom
