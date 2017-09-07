loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

£37,256
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Snapper Rocks Blue

Accessories

Black Dakota Leather, Navigation System Professional, 19" Alloys, Automatic Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, M Sport Plus Package, Innovation package, Driver Comfort Package, Reversing Assist Camera, Comfort Access, Front Centre Armrest, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Split Folding Rear Seats, Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Sun Protection Glass, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Headlamp Wash, Head Up Display, DAB Digital Radio, BMW Loudspeaker System, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M Sport Steering Wheel, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311862
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    103 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND,
United Kingdom

