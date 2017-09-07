loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

£32,500
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4671 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Alpine White

Professional Navigation System,Interior Comfort Package,M Sport Plus Package,19'' M Double Spoke Alloy Wheels,M Braking System,Sun Protection Glass,Air Breather in Body Colour,Brushed Aluminium Interior Trim,Electric ExteriorFolding Mirrors,High-beam Assistant,Adaptive Headlights,Enhanced Bluetooth Telephone with USB & Voice Control,Front Seat Heating,Front Electric Seats with Driver Memory,Xenon Headlights,Park Distance Control Front and Rear,Cruise control with Brake Control,DAB Digital Radio

  • Ad ID
    313036
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4671 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Sytner Cardiff BMW
Cardiff, CF105RS, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

