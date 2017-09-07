BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4671 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Alpine White
Professional Navigation System,Interior Comfort Package,M Sport Plus Package,19'' M Double Spoke Alloy Wheels,M Braking System,Sun Protection Glass,Air Breather in Body Colour,Brushed Aluminium Interior Trim,Electric ExteriorFolding Mirrors,High-beam Assistant,Adaptive Headlights,Enhanced Bluetooth Telephone with USB & Voice Control,Front Seat Heating,Front Electric Seats with Driver Memory,Xenon Headlights,Park Distance Control Front and Rear,Cruise control with Brake Control,DAB Digital Radio
Sytner Cardiff BMW
Cardiff, CF105RS, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...