BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - PRO NAV - HARMAN/KARDON - HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - PRO NAV - HARMAN/KARDON - HEAD-UP DISPLAY Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35915 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
This 4 Series Features BMW Individual Extended Merino Leather, M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Head-Up Display, M Sport braking system, Heated Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Memory Seats, Comfort Access, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Driving Aids, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 19 inch alloys, USB Audio, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Start, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Music Collection, DVD Player, DAB, LED Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Voice Control, Xenon Headlights, Four
Imperial Car Supermarket Chertsey
Chertsey, KT169DA, Surrey
United Kingdom
