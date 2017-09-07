loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - PRO NAV - HARMAN/KARDON - HEAD-UP DISPLAY

£23,798
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - PRO NAV - HARMAN/KARDON - HEAD-UP DISPLAY Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35915 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

This 4 Series Features BMW Individual Extended Merino Leather, M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Head-Up Display, M Sport braking system, Heated Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Memory Seats, Comfort Access, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Driving Aids, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 19 inch alloys, USB Audio, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Start, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Music Collection, DVD Player, DAB, LED Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Voice Control, Xenon Headlights, Four

  • Ad ID
    313649
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35915 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Imperial Car Supermarket Chertsey
Chertsey, KT169DA, Surrey
United Kingdom

