BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7187 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Estoril Blue
BMW Navigation System,Comfort Access,Exterior Mirrors Folding Anti Dazzle,High Beam Assistant,Adaptive Headlights,Enhanced Bluetooth,Convertible Comfort Package,Interior Comfort Package,M Sport Plus Package
Sytner Swansea BMW
SA58LW,
United Kingdom
