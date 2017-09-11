BMW 4 SERIES 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 435d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11758 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
[Exterior]2 speed adjustable intermittent wipers with wash/wipe function, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Body colour roof mouldings, Chrome kidney grille with chrome vertical slats, Daytime running lights, Door sill finishers, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Follow me home headlights, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heat insulating tinted glass, Heated windscreen washer jets, High gloss shadow line, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes, Windscreen with grey shadeband[Interior]12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, 3 spoke leather M multifunction sports steering wheel, 4 grab handles, Anthracite headlining, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Dual zone climate control, Electrically adjustable front seats - driver seat with memory, Folding storage compartment with glasses holder + coin tray, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Front cupholders x 2, Front head restraints, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, Front/rear armrests within door panels, Glovebox with lid, Heated front seats, Integrated rear head restraints, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Lashing eyelets in boot, Leather gearknob, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Rear centre armrest, Storage compartment in rear centre console, Sunvisors with vanity mirrors, Toolkit located in luggage compartment[DriverConvenience]BMW
Brindley Honda Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, WV106HT, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...