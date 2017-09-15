loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 430i M Sport Convertible Auto

£39,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430i M Sport Convertible Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: BLUE

Metallic Snapper Rocks Blue, Over 7,800 worth of factory fitted options on thsi car!, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, M Sport suspension deletion, Steering wheel heating, Reversing Assist camera, Wind deflector, Carbon Aluminium interior trim with Pear, Air Collar, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended storage, High-beam Assistant, Surround-view, Park Assist, Headlight wash, Apple CarPlay preparation, Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Speed limit display, Advanced Parking package, Convertible Comfort package, M Sport Plus package, Ivory White Dakota Leather interior, Standard Features - 19'' M Double-spoke 704M Bi-colour Orbit, Run-flat tyres, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, M Sport Package. 4 seats, 39,995

  • Ad ID
    327170
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom

