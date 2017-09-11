loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 430i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Compare this car
£34,126
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Glacier Silver

Accessories

Navigation System Professional, Black Dakota Leather, 19" Alloys, M Sport Pack, Automatic Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), Run Flat Tyres, Floor Mats, First Aid Kit, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Extended Interior Light Package, DAB Digital Radio, M Sport Suspension, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320606
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    103 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone BMW Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24SR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed