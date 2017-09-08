loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 430i M Sport 2dr (Professional Media)

£26,988
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430i M Sport 2dr (Professional Media) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 5466 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

BMW 4 Series Coupe Finished in Alpine White Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Park assist,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Black,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,harman kardon loudspeaker system,M Sport braking system,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,M Sport suspension,Sun protection glass,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,M Sport Plus package,USB audio interface,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Park Distance Control front and rear,Black panel display. full,Concierge Service,Xenon headlights,Electric front seats with driver memory,Sport model,Reversing assist camera,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,Real time traffic information,sDrive,BMW TeleServices,Advanced Parking package,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316254
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    5466 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Listers BMW Kings Lynn
PE304NA, Norfolk
United Kingdom

