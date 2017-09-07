loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 430i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Compare this car
£34,356
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Snapper Rocks Blue

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Black Dakota Leather, 19" Alloys, Sun Protection Glass, Front Centre Armrest, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Electric Driver's Seat, Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, DAB Digital Radio, M Sport Suspension, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311873
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    103 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed