BMW 4 SERIES 430i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

£34,356
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Black Sapphire

M Sport Pack, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M Sport Suspension, M-Steering Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Heated Front Seats, Front Sport Seats, Sun Protection Glass, 19" Alloys, ''We Can Guarentee The Future Value Of This Car"

  • Ad ID
    311861
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    103 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND,
United Kingdom

