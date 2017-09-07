loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 430i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

£34,496
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Estoril Blue

Convertible Comfort Package, M Sport Pack, DAB Digital Radio, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, M Sport Suspension, Cruise Control, Automatic Air Conditioning, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Park Distance Control, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Reversing Assist Camera, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

  • Ad ID
    311860
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    103 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND,
United Kingdom

