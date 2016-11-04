loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 430d xDrive M Sport Gran Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d xDrive M Sport Gran Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19757 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY

Metallic Mineral Grey, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Reversing Assist camera, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Black, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Bootlid operation. powered, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 5 seats, 25,995

  • Ad ID
    406706
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19757 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£25,995

Westerly Exeter BMW
Exeter, EX28FD, Devon
United Kingdom

