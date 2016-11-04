loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 430D XDRIVE M SPORT Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430D XDRIVE M SPORT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5038 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Remote Boot Release Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Metallic Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415958
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5038 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£30,995

Hailsham BMW
BN273UA
United Kingdom

