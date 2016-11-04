BMW 4 SERIES 430D XDRIVE M SPORT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430D XDRIVE M SPORT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5038 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Remote Boot Release Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Metallic Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings
Hailsham BMW
BN273UA
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016