BMW 4 SERIES 430D XDRIVE M SPORT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430D XDRIVE M SPORT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 83672 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
Leather Upholstery ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Bodykit USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Metallic Paint Load Area - Load Rings
Hailsham BMW
BN273UA
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016