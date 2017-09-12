BMW 4 SERIES 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Others

loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

£25,495
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Others Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20065 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

[Exterior]2 speed adjustable intermittent wipers with wash/wipe function, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Body colour roof mouldings, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Door sill finishers, Dual chrome exhaust, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Follow me home headlights, Heat insulating tinted glass, Heated windscreen washer jets, High gloss shadow line, LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lights, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Windscreen with grey shadeband[Interior]12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, 3 spoke leather M multifunction sports steering wheel, 4 grab handles, Anthracite headlining, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Dual zone climate control, Folding front centre armrest with storage compartment, Folding storage compartment with glasses holder + coin tray, Front cupholders x 2, Front door storage with bottle holder, Front head restraints, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, Front/rear armrests within door panels, Glovebox with lid, Heated front seats, Integrated rear head restraints, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Lashing eyelets in boot, Leather gearknob, Leather handbrake grip, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders, Storage compartment in rear centre console, Toolkit located in

  • Ad ID
    322516
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20065 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Jordans Supercentre
Hull, HU91BS, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom

