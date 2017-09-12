BMW 4 SERIES 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 252 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red
19" alloys, Media pack - Professional - 4 Series, M Sport Plus Package, Electric folding mirrors, Alarm, Body coloured bumpers, Climate control, Curtain airbags, ESP, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Sports seats, Traction control, Trip computer
Harry Fairbairn BMW (Irvine)
KA128BZ,
United Kingdom
