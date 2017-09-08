loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

£31,998
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 55 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Reversing camera, M Sport plus pack when chosen with Interior comfort pack and 19" M double spoke alloy wheels style 442M - 4 series, Head up Display

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315948
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    55 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Harry Fairbairn BMW (Irvine)
KA128BZ,
United Kingdom

