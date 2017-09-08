loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

£27,690
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35933 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Estoril Blue

BMW Navigations,Black Dakota Leather Interior,M Sport Plus Package,Adaptive Headlights,xDrive BMW 4 Wheel Drive,Glass Sunroof

  • Ad ID
    314534
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35933 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Peter Vardy BMW Edinburgh
EH151ED, Midlothian
United Kingdom

