BMW 4 SERIES 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - XENONS - HEATED LEATHER

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - XENONS - HEATED LEATHER Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51161 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
This Blue 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Sunroof, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Xenon Headlights, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Memory Seats, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, USB Audio, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Split Folding Rear Seats, Music Collection, LED Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, DAB, CD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Voice Control, Four Wheel Drive. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustra
Imperial Cars Halesowen
Halesowen, B633NJ, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016