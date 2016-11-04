loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - XENONS - HEATED LEATHER

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - XENONS - HEATED LEATHER Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51161 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

This Blue 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Sunroof, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Xenon Headlights, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Memory Seats, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, USB Audio, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Split Folding Rear Seats, Music Collection, LED Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, DAB, CD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Voice Control, Four Wheel Drive. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustra

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419048
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    51161 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£19,898

Imperial Cars Halesowen
Halesowen, B633NJ, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!