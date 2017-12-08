loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 430d xDrive Luxury 5dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - BLUETOOTH - BLACK PANEL DISP

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d xDrive Luxury 5dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - BLUETOOTH - BLACK PANEL DISP Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 70078 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Brown

This Brown 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlights, Reversing Camera, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Bluetooth, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Memory Seats, Paddle Shift, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 18 inch alloys, Split Folding Rear Seats, USB Audio, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Music Collection, Electric Boot, LED Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, CD Player, DAB, High Beam Assistant, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Voice Control, Four Wheel Drive. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, o

  • Ad ID
    420635
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    70078 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£17,998

Imperial Car Supermarket Chertsey
Chertsey, KT169DA, Surrey
United Kingdom

