BMW 4 SERIES 430d xDrive Luxury 5dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - BLUETOOTH - BLACK PANEL DISP

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d xDrive Luxury 5dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - BLUETOOTH - BLACK PANEL DISP Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 70078 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Brown
This Brown 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlights, Reversing Camera, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Bluetooth, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Memory Seats, Paddle Shift, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 18 inch alloys, Split Folding Rear Seats, USB Audio, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Music Collection, Electric Boot, LED Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, CD Player, DAB, High Beam Assistant, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Voice Control, Four Wheel Drive. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, o
Imperial Car Supermarket Chertsey
Chertsey, KT169DA, Surrey
United Kingdom
