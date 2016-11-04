BMW 4 SERIES 430d xDrive Luxury 5dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - MEMORY

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d xDrive Luxury 5dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - MEMORY Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 70078 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Brown
This Brown 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlights, Reversing Camera, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Paddle Shift, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 18 inch alloys, Keyless Start, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Auto Headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, USB Audio, Music Collection, Electric Boot, High Beam Assistant, CD Player, DAB, DVD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Voice Control, Four Wheel Drive. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, o
Imperial Cars Exeter
EX28NB
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016