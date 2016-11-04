loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 430d xDrive Luxury 5dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - MEMORY

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d xDrive Luxury 5dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - MEMORY Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 70078 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Brown

This Brown 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlights, Reversing Camera, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Paddle Shift, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 18 inch alloys, Keyless Start, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Auto Headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, USB Audio, Music Collection, Electric Boot, High Beam Assistant, CD Player, DAB, DVD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Voice Control, Four Wheel Drive. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, o

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417931
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    70078 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
