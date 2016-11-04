loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 430d M Sport Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d M Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18724 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: WHITE

Non-Metallic Alpine White, Upgrades - Towbar. electrically folding, High-gloss Black interior trim finisher, Sun protection glass, Split-folding rear seats, Coral Red Dakota leather upholstery interior, Standard Features - 18'' M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels, Sport automatic transmission, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Aluminium Hexagon interior trim, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, 24,450

  • Ad ID
    406981
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18724 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£24,450

Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU
United Kingdom

