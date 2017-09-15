loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 430d M Sport Coupe Auto

Compare this car
£36,987
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d M Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1733 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Black Sapphire metallic paint, over 11,500 worth of factory options fitted to this car!, Upgrades - Ash Grain White - BMW Individual, Leather instrument panel - BMW Ind, M Sport braking system, Adaptive M Sport suspension, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Steering wheel heating, Reversing Assist camera, Comfort Access, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Sunblind - rear windscreen. electric, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Smokers package, Split-folding rear seats, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., Extended storage, High-beam Assistant, Lane change warning system, Dynamic Safety, Driving Assistant, Active Cruise Control with ''Stop and Go'', Park Assist, Adaptive LED Headlights, Online Entertainment, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, Black panel display. full, WiFi hotspot preparation, Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Speed limit display, Advanced Parking package, Active Security package, Interior comfort package, Innovation package, M Sport Plus package, Black Merino lthr - BMW Individual interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Run-flat tyres, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio. 4 seats, 36,987

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327173
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1733 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed