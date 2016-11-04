BMW 4 SERIES 430d M Sport Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d M Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
Black Sapphire metallic paint, Black Dakota leather interior, 18'' M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels, Sport automatic transmission, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, BMW Approved unlimited mileage warranty 12 months MOT cover 12 months roadside assistance., 34,980
Westerly Dorchester BMW
Dorchester, DT11PR, Dorset
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016