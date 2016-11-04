BMW 4 SERIES 430D M SPORT Auto

Accessories

We do like our BMW 4 Series Coupe's. Especially with the 3.0 litre 6-cylinder diesel engine. It?s a breathtaking sports coup? that infuses driving pleasure. Finished in Alpine White with Black Dakota leather. The 430d is more dynamic, more agile and more comfortable. Design, presence and handling have all been meticulously optimised, making the BMW 4 Series Coup? uncompromisingly ready for action. An outstanding example, looks amazing, and really stands out from your standard car due to the 19" alloy wheel upgrade and Privacy glass. This M Sport has a great specification with Satellite Navigation, Xenon Lights, Gear Shift Paddles, Heated Front Seats, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Cruise Control and DAB radio. The interior is in lovely condition and has never been smoked in. Offering outstanding value for money, this BMW really is the 4 series to buy. Supplied with full BMW service history + 1 independent ? 06/16 at 18615, 10/17 at 32223, 11/17 at 32868. **FACTORY UPGRADES INCLUDED - 19" ALLOYS, PRIVACY GLASS** We take great pride in the quality and preparation of all our cars and the service which we offer our customers. We place all our vehicles through a detailed HPI Check, ensuring that all vehicles are checked & clear for your peace of mind and we provide a Confirmation Certificate from HPI with every vehicle. We inspect every aspect of the vehicle prior to sale and all vehicles are independently inspected and receive a 93-point Pre-Delivery Inspection, Service, 12 months MOT (if required) and a full professional valet. The levels of customer service we provide are of an exceptionally high standard, so come and visit us and see why our customers review us so highly. Get social with us, check out our Dealer Reviews and Facebook reviews or follow us on Twitter.,1 Owner