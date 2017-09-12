BMW 4 SERIES 430d M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Others

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Others Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20920 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
[Exterior]2 speed adjustable intermittent wipers with wash/wipe function, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Body colour roof mouldings, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Door sill finishers, Dual chrome exhaust, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front and rear windows with fingertip open/close + anti-trap all round, Follow me home headlights, Headlight range control, Heat insulating tinted glass, Heated windscreen washer jets, High gloss shadow line, LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lights, LED tail lights, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Windscreen with grey shadeband[Interior]12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, 3 spoke leather M multifunction sports steering wheel, 4 grab handles, Anthracite headlining, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Dual zone climate control, Folding front centre armrest with storage compartment, Folding storage compartment with glasses holder + coin tray, Front cupholders x 2, Front door storage with bottle holder, Front head restraints, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, Front/rear armrests within door panels, Glovebox with lid, Heated front seats, Integrated rear head restraints, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Lashing eyelets in boot, Leather gearknob, Leather handbrake grip, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Rear centre armrest with
Jordans Supercentre
Hull, HU91BS, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...