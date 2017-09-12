loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 430d M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Compare this car
£25,891
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33508 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Estoril Blue

Accessories

Navigation System Professional, Full Leather, Alloy Wheels 19", M Sport Plus Package, Interior Comfort Package, Advance Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Surround View, Electric Glass Sunroof, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Comfort Access, Reversing Assist Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), M Sport Braking System, Bootlid Operation Powered, Front Sport Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Sun Protection Glass, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Extended Storage, Automatic Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Heated Front Seats, Park Assist, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Xenon Lights, Headlamp Wash, Extended Interior Light Package, Cruise Control with Brake Function, DAB Digital Radio, BMW Loudspeaker System, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, ''BMW Service Package Inclusive", ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322855
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33508 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone BMW Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24SR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed