Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7300 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Estoril Blue
2016 BMW 4 SERIES 430d M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Coupe with 7300miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Dec 8, 2017
Apr 4, 2017