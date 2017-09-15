loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 430d M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Automatic

Compare this car
£33,980
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1353 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Mineral Grey metallic

Accessories

Reverse Parking Camera, Heated front seats, Navigation System - BMW Professional, 19` Alloy Wheels, LED daytime running lights, Dual zone climate control, Brushed Aluminium Interior Trim, Air Collar, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Park Distance Control, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Cruise Control, Sport Seats , Real Time Traffic Information, BMW Online Services, BMW TeleServices, LED front fog lights, Body colour bumpers, M Sport Steering Wheel, M Sport Suspension, Door sill finishers, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, Dual chrome exhaust, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Follow me home headlights, High gloss shadow line, Folding front centre armrest with storage compartment, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Leather handbrake grip, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Storage compartment in rear centre console, Storage compartment in rear seat base

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326863
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1353 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

JCT600 BMW
BD48RU,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed