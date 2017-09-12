loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 430d M Sport 2dr Auto

Compare this car
£27,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 430d M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18837 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire

Accessories

Convertible Comfort package,M Sport Plus package,Interior comfort package,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Brushed Aluminium Trim,High-gloss Black interior trim finisher,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-dazzle,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322840
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18837 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Sytner Sunningdale BMW
SL50EX, Berkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed