loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 428i Sport 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 428i Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 9697 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

12 months BMW approved used car warranty, 12 months FREE breakdown cover, Service inclusive package, Adaptive M Sports suspension, Advanced parking pack - 4 Series, Electric folding mirrors, 18" alloys, Reversing camera, Xenon headlights, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Park distance control, BMW emergency call, BMW teleservices, Stop/start button, Cruise control with brake function, DAB Digital radio, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Front fog lights, Toolkit located in luggage compartment, Heated front seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401540
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    9697 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£19,995

Harry Fairbairn BMW (Kirkcaldy)
Kirkcaldy, KY13NQ, Fife
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!