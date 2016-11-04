BMW 4 SERIES 428i M Sport Coupe / Cabriolet Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 428i M Sport Coupe / Cabriolet Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11879 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: WHITE
BMW emergency call, BMW teleservices, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, Check control system, Door/boot open warning, Lights on warning, Oil temperature gauge, On board computer, Outside temperature display, Run flat indicator, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, Bluetooth audio streaming, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, DAB Digital radio, Extended lights package - 4 Series,With The Combination of the Powerful 2lr Engine with 245hp, M Sports Trim And Electric folding Metal Roof, This is the Perfect All Year Luxury Sports Car!
Oldham Motor Park
Oldham, OL13HQ, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016