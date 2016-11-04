loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 428i M Sport Coupe / Cabriolet Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 428i M Sport Coupe / Cabriolet Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11879 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: WHITE

BMW emergency call, BMW teleservices, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, Check control system, Door/boot open warning, Lights on warning, Oil temperature gauge, On board computer, Outside temperature display, Run flat indicator, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, Bluetooth audio streaming, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, DAB Digital radio, Extended lights package - 4 Series,With The Combination of the Powerful 2lr Engine with 245hp, M Sports Trim And Electric folding Metal Roof, This is the Perfect All Year Luxury Sports Car!

  • Ad ID
    404161
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11879 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£25,000

Invicta Honda & Mazda Maidstone
Maidstone, ME159NW, Kent
United Kingdom

