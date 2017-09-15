BMW 4 SERIES 428i M Sport Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 428i M Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15000 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: BLUE
Metallic Estoril Blue, Balance of BMW 5 years/50,000 miles service plan, Upgrades - 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels, Sport automatic transmission, Reversing Assist camera, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, Media package - Professional, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Estoril Blue interior trim finisher, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, 23,495
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...