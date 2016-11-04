loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 428i M Sport Coupe Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 428i M Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30368 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Metallic Mineral Grey, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, Model designation deletion, Brushed Aluminium Trim, High-gloss Black interior trim finisher, Split-folding rear seats, Oyster with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - 18'' M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, All vehicles are BMW Approved, coming with a minimum of 12 mths Unlimited Warranty at Barnstaple BMW, 22,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406702
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30368 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£22,995

Westerly Barnstaple BMW
Barnstaple, EX328QA, Devon
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!