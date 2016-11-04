BMW 4 SERIES 428i M Sport Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 428i M Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30368 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: GREY
Metallic Mineral Grey, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, Model designation deletion, Brushed Aluminium Trim, High-gloss Black interior trim finisher, Split-folding rear seats, Oyster with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - 18'' M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, All vehicles are BMW Approved, coming with a minimum of 12 mths Unlimited Warranty at Barnstaple BMW, 22,995
Westerly Barnstaple BMW
Barnstaple, EX328QA, Devon
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016