BMW 4 SERIES 428i M Sport Auto

£24,875
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 428i M Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7400 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: White

All our cars are certified by the AA and available on flexible finance. Plus, when you buy with Carspring, you also get 6 months free Gold Warranty, 1 year free AA breakdown cover and our 14-day money-back guarantee as standard. Theres no easier way to buy, as we deliver directly to your door whenever and wherever you like. Not the make or model youre looking for? Visit carspring.co.uk to see the rest of our range. If you dont find it there, give us a call on 0203 026 7002 and our in house experts will happily source you your perfect car.

  • Ad ID
    319682
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7400 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Carspring
ML51RX,
United Kingdom

