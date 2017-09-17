loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 428i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Compare this car
£25,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 428i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16959 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire

Accessories

Media package - Professional,Interior comfort package,Active Security package,Advanced Parking package,(I)Piano Black Trim - BMW Individual,19'' M Double-spoke style M alloy wheels,Sport automatic transmission,Interior trim finishers - Pearl Chrome,Exterior Mirrors - folding,Lumbar support. driver and front passenger,High-beam Assistant,Active Cruise Control with ''Stop and Go'',Online Entertainment,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB & voice control,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surround

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329561
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16959 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Email Dealer >>

Sytner Cardiff BMW
Cardiff, CF105RS, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed