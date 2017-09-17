BMW 4 SERIES 428i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 428i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16959 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire
Media package - Professional,Interior comfort package,Active Security package,Advanced Parking package,(I)Piano Black Trim - BMW Individual,19'' M Double-spoke style M alloy wheels,Sport automatic transmission,Interior trim finishers - Pearl Chrome,Exterior Mirrors - folding,Lumbar support. driver and front passenger,High-beam Assistant,Active Cruise Control with ''Stop and Go'',Online Entertainment,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB & voice control,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surround
Sytner Cardiff BMW
Cardiff, CF105RS, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
