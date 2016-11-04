loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 428i M Sport 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 428i M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45915 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Melbourne Red

Navigation System Professional, Black Dakota Leather, 19" Alloys, M Sport Pack, Media Pack BMW Professional, Interior Comfort Package, M Sport Suspension, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Seats, Sun Protection Glass, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Loudspeaker System - BMW Business, Park Distance Control, DAB Digital Radio, Automatic Air Conditioning, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Xenon Headlamps, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Auto Drive Away Locking System

  • Ad ID
    402694
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    45915 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
£19,861

Stratstone BMW Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

