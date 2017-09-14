BMW 4 SERIES 428i M Sport 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 428i M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21300 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: WHITE
BMW emergency call, BMW teleservices, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, Check control system, Door/boot open warning, Lights on warning, Oil temperature gauge, On board computer, Outside temperature display, Run flat indicator, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, Bluetooth audio streaming, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, DAB Digital radio, Extended lights package - 4 Series,Popular sport convertible with great features including Bluetooth to keep you connected
Bury Motor Park
Bury, BL97DF, Lancashire
United Kingdom
