BMW 4 SERIES 428i M Sport 2dr Auto

£26,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 428i M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21300 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

BMW emergency call, BMW teleservices, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, Check control system, Door/boot open warning, Lights on warning, Oil temperature gauge, On board computer, Outside temperature display, Run flat indicator, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, Bluetooth audio streaming, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, DAB Digital radio, Extended lights package - 4 Series,Popular sport convertible with great features including Bluetooth to keep you connected

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325139
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    21300 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Bury Motor Park
Bury, BL97DF, Lancashire
United Kingdom

