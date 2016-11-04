BMW 4 SERIES 428i M Sport 2dr Auto - ADAPTIVE M SPORT SUSPENSION - HEATED LEATHER - ADAP

loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 428i M Sport 2dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 428i M Sport 2dr Auto - ADAPTIVE M SPORT SUSPENSION - HEATED LEATHER - ADAP Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52646 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

This Blue 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Paddle Shift, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Electric Folding Mirrors, Music Collection, DVD Player, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, 19 Inch M Double-Spoke Style 442M Alloy Wheels, 3 Zone Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Split Folding Rear Seats, Alloy Wheels, Sports Seats, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Voice Control. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicl

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412969
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    52646 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
